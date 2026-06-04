2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9992/22, HX9992/21.
What features can I activate or deactivate from the toothbrush handle?
How does the Scrubbing Feedback feature work?
How does Sonicare 9900 Prestige work with the app?
How does the BrushPacer work on my Philips Sonicare Prestige Toothbrush?
Can I use Sonicare 9900 Prestige if I wear braces or have dental modifications?
How do I turn the Adaptive Intensity feature on and off?
How do I change brushing modes on the Sonicare app?
How do I activate the Scrubbing Feedback on my Philips Sonicare?
How do I connect my Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush to the Sonicare app?
How does the Adaptive Intensity feature work?
How do I place my brush head in the traveling case?
What is Sonicare SenseIQ technology?
How do I charge my toothbrush handle with the travel case?
How do I charge my Sonicare 9900 Prestige handle on the charging base?
How do I know when to replace the brush head?
How many buttons are on my Sonicare 9900 Prestige?
How can I safely dispose of the battery from my Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
Can I sync the Sonicare app with the Apple Health app?
Which devices are compatible with the Sonicare App / Sonicare for Kids App?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
What do the symbols on my Sonicare toothbrush mean?