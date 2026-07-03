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Personalized care for your oral health
126 reviews

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900

Personalized care for your oral health

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    Champagne
  • Midnight Blue
    Midnight Blue

Suggested retail price

This product is discontinued
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most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

20x more effective¹, gentle on gums

Personalized care for your oral health

Experience our most advanced electric toothbrush: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 with SenseIQ technology. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting to deliver personalized oral care.

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  • Champagne
    Champagne
  • Midnight Blue
    Midnight Blue
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Our best plaque removal

Up to 20x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush²

This brush head is designed with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique.

Whiten and brighten, fast

Up to 100% more stain removal in 2 days²

Triangular bristles increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively.

Extra care for gums

Up to 15x healthier gums in six weeks²

The side of bristles of this brush head are extra-long to keep your gum line brushed even while you're focusing on your teeth.

User guide
Philips_Sonicare_9900 series Feature Image (PPL) SenseIQ

SenseIQ Technology for your personalized experience

SenseIQ Technology helps balance your brushing style and senses your pressure, motion and coverage up to 100 times per second while you brush. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will step in and automatically adjust the intensity level, helping to protect your teeth and gums.

Sonicare Brush Heads Portfolio Feature Image (PPL) Trusted Sonicare brushing

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Philips_Sonicare_9900 series Feature Image (PPL) Setting_mode_intensity_via_phone

Choose your ideal cleaning experience

Enhance your oral care routine with 15 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes - Clean, White+, Gum Health, Deep Clean, and Sensitive - and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalized clean. Simply open the app, select your preferences, and let your toothbrush do the rest.

Philips_Sonicare_9900 series Feature Image (PPL) App_consumer_benefit

Personalized guidance and real-time feedback

Achieve your oral health goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to provide real-time coaching, personalized guidance, and tailored insights to improve your brushing routine. Track your progress, refine your technique, and receive continuous feedback to make the most out of each brushing session. Together, you are unstoppable. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up to date in the app, even when you don't brush with the app by your side.

Philips_Sonicare_9900 series Feature Image (PPL) Premium Design

Designed to care, with care

From its sleek design to its state-of-the art charging stand, every detail of this electric toothbrush is crafted with attention to detail by our dedicated designers and engineers. Plus, with the included charging travel case, you can maintain your oral care routine, even while on the go.

woman with an electric toothbrush

Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected

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Sustainability

100% carbon neutral since 2020³

Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations⁴

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Reviews

What features can I activate or deactivate from the toothbrush handle?

How does the Scrubbing Feedback feature work?

How does Sonicare 9900 Prestige work with the app?

How does the BrushPacer work on my Philips Sonicare Prestige Toothbrush?

Can I use Sonicare 9900 Prestige if I wear braces or have dental modifications?

How do I turn the Adaptive Intensity feature on and off?

How do I change brushing modes on the Sonicare app?

How can I safely dispose of the battery from my Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush?

How do I activate the Scrubbing Feedback on my Philips Sonicare?

How do I connect my Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush to the Sonicare app?

How does the Adaptive Intensity feature work?

How do I place my brush head in the traveling case?

What is Sonicare SenseIQ technology?

How do I charge my toothbrush handle with the travel case?

How do I charge my Sonicare 9900 Prestige handle on the charging base?

How do I know when to replace the brush head?

How many buttons are on my Sonicare 9900 Prestige?

In which countries is the Sonicare app available?

How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?

How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?

Can I sync the Sonicare app with the Apple Health app?

Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?

Which devices are compatible with the Sonicare App / Sonicare for Kids App?

How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?

What do the symbols on my Sonicare toothbrush mean?

Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?

How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?

How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?

What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?

How does the pressure sensor feedback work on my Sonicare toothbrush?

Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?

How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?

How do I brush my teeth using the Sonicare app?

How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?

Customer service and support

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DiamondClean Prestige 9900
DiamondClean Prestige 9900

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Disclaimer

¹ A3 Brush head on DiamondClean Prestige 9900 vs. a manual toothbrush
² vs. a manual toothbrush
³ Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
Our operations = our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel
* vs. a manual toothbrush
** in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush.
*** in less than 2 days vs. a manual toothbrush.

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