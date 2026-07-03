This brush head is designed with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique.
Triangular bristles increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively.
The side of bristles of this brush head are extra-long to keep your gum line brushed even while you're focusing on your teeth.
SenseIQ Technology helps balance your brushing style and senses your pressure, motion and coverage up to 100 times per second while you brush. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will step in and automatically adjust the intensity level, helping to protect your teeth and gums.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
Enhance your oral care routine with 15 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes - Clean, White+, Gum Health, Deep Clean, and Sensitive - and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalized clean. Simply open the app, select your preferences, and let your toothbrush do the rest.
Achieve your oral health goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to provide real-time coaching, personalized guidance, and tailored insights to improve your brushing routine. Track your progress, refine your technique, and receive continuous feedback to make the most out of each brushing session. Together, you are unstoppable. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up to date in the app, even when you don't brush with the app by your side.
From its sleek design to its state-of-the art charging stand, every detail of this electric toothbrush is crafted with attention to detail by our dedicated designers and engineers. Plus, with the included charging travel case, you can maintain your oral care routine, even while on the go.
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