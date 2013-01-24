Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Amazingly velvety foam
The Philips Milk Frother provides the freedom to enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home. Thanks to its innovative frothing whisker, you can enrich delicious coffee and milk drinks with amazingly velvety smooth milk foam. See all benefits
HD7447/00
HD7457/20
HD7762/00
Not only for a variety of delicious hot & cold coffee recipes like Cappuccino and Latte, but also for delicious Milk drinks like Milk Tea.
The milk frother provides the freedom to create and enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home such as a latte macchiato, cappuccino or the perfect iced coffee.
Cleaning the Philips milk twister requires only a rinse and a swipe of towel thanks to the non-stick.
The whisker and lid of the Philips Milk frother are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
With a capacity of 120 ml the milk foam prepared with the Philips Milk Twister will be enought for 2 cups.
The milk frother can be lifted off the base for filling the milk foam easily. Placing the milk frother back is equally easy due to the round connector.
This Milk frother offers one touch button for easy operation.
