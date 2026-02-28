2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7690/30
Have it your way, exactly your way
This sophisticated Philips coffeemaker is ideal for people seeking excellent quality, in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature and timer allow you to brew your filter coffee to your personal liking, at the time you want
With glass jug
Made in Germany
White
The high-speed pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee faster with the optimal coffee aroma.
Adjust the intensity of your coffee from mild, medium or intense coffee.
The Philips coffee machine will remind you when to descale your appliance. Regular descaling ensures the best taste of your coffee and prevents lime scale from tap water.
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