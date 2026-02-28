2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD8977/06
The most advanced at-home coffee experience
Saeco GranBaristo Avanti offers a variety of 18 irresistible drinks. Each drink can be customized exactly to your taste and brewed directly via your smart device. The maintenance is super easy with the step by step guidance via the App*.
18 Beverages
Integrated milk carafe
Stainless Steel
AquaClean
Enjoy an unparalled variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!
Enjoy super creamy cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the perfect temperature, in the easiest way possible. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine, and select your preferred beverage. Whether it's a cappuccino or frothed milk, your drink will be served within seconds, with a splash-free flow at the ideal temperature.
This Super-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!
Reviews
Avanti App is compatible with iPad 3/4/Air/Mini retina, running iOS7 and newer, and with Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 (8.0inch)/Tab 4 (10.1inch)/Note pro LTE (12.2inch), Nexus 7 2013 (7inch), Sony Xperia Z LTE(10.1 inch), running Android v.4.3 and newer, and Bluetooth version 4.0 and newer
Please note that the Saeco GranBaristo Avanti is App ready but a smart device is not included with the product. Download the Saeco Avanti App under: http://www.saeco.com/avanti-app
Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.