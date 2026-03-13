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Saeco GranBaristo Avanti Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

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Saeco GranBaristo AvantiSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8977/06

Saeco GranBaristo Avanti Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips GranBaristo Avanti Super-automatic espresso machine HD8977/06

  • PDF file, 5.2 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Saeco GranBaristo Avanti offers a variety of 18 irresistible drinks. Each drink can be customized exactly to your taste and brewed directly via your smart device. The maintenance is super easy with the step by step guidance via the App*. - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 22 October 2026

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting