There is a noise coming from my Philips Espresso Machine

If air is trapped in your Philips Espresso Machine, you will hear a loud noise and the water will not be drawn from the water tank into the machine.



Follow the steps below to solve this:

Switch your machine OFF. Empty the water tank and remove the AquaClean (or any other water filter) filter . Fill the water tank with water and place it back in position. Switch the machine ON. When your machine is heated up, select hot water, and dispense two to three cups of hot water.

Shake the AquaClean water filter for five seconds. Keep the filter upside down inside a bowl/container filled with water till no more air bubbles appear. Attach the filter back into the water tank and fill up the water tank with water. Switch the machine off and on to restart it. Select the hot water option and dispense two to three cups of hot water.

In case you are using anwater filter, here are some extra steps to ensure that the filter is properly installed and ready to use:: We advise replacing your AquaClean water filter every three months to avoid clogging.