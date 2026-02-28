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2 year warranty

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7446/00
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7446/00
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker

Discontinued

Daily CollectionCoffee maker

HD7446/00

Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffeemaker with a smart and compact design for easy storage.

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Holds 10 to 15 cups, compact design

Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

  • With glass jug

  • White

Water level indication for easy filling

Water level indication for easy filling

Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

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