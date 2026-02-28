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2 year warranty

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Coffee maker HD7564/21
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Coffee maker HD7564/21
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Coffee maker HD7564/21
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Coffee maker HD7564/21

Discontinued

Viva CollectionCoffee maker

HD7564/21

Great coffee till the last drop

This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich drip coffee aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your filter coffee for an optimal spread of aroma through the whole coffee jug.

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Aroma Swirl circulates coffee for optimal blend

Great coffee till the last drop

  • With glass jug

  • AromaSwirl

  • Black & metal

Aroma jug preserves the coffee flavor

Aroma jug preserves the coffee flavor

The Philips Aroma jug is made of glass and designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavor.

1.000 Watt

1.000 Watt

The pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee quickly.

Buffer ring for protection and stability

Buffer ring for protection and stability

The buffer ring around the glass jug provides protection and improved stability.

Technical Specifications

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