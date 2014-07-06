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  • Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans

    2000 Series Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8651/01

    Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans

    Whatever blend of coffee you like, you can grind the beans fresh on the spot extracting maximum flavors thanks to the ceramic grinders that don't overheat the beans. And with the manual frother, just top your coffee with creamy milk foam.

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    2000 Series Super-automatic espresso machine

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    See all Super-automatic espresso machines

    Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans

    100% ceramic grinders for long-lasting performance

    • 3 Beverages
    • Classic Milk Frother
    • Black
    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

    Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

    Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

    Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

    Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

    Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

    The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.

    Adjust the length and 5 grinder settings

    Adjust the length and 5 grinder settings

    Adjust the length and 5 grinder settings

    Always the right strength in cup, no matters which beans

    Always the right strength in cup, no matters which beans

    Gusto Perfetto is self learning technology that tracks constantly the beans you use to prepare your drinks. If it detects a change in the type of beans used, it automatically adjust the dosing in the brew chamber to always ensure a consistent result in cup

    Coffee at the perfect temperature with our Thermoblock

    Coffee at the perfect temperature with our Thermoblock

    The Thermoblock ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for your family always at the perfect temperature. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

    Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

    Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

    The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

    Fits any kitchen thanks to the small size and frontal access

    Fits any kitchen thanks to the small size and frontal access

    It doesn't matter how big your kitchen is: this machine fits even the smallest spaces, and it is extremely convenient as you can access the water and waste containers from the front. Designed for making your coffee enjoyment easier.

    Adjust and store your personal user profile

    Adjust and store your personal user profile

    Store the length of any coffee beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.

    Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

    Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

    This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.

    Enjoy 2 cups at the same time with Double Cup function

    Enjoy and share your favorite coffee thanks to the double cup function

    Technical Specifications

    • Customization

      Aroma Strength Settings
      No
      Coffee Length
      Adjustable
      Grinder Settings
      5
      Pre Brew Aroma control
      No
      User Profiles
      1

    • Variety

      Beverages
      • Espresso
      • Espresso Lungo
      • Hot water
      Coffee Powder Option
      No
      Double Cup
      Yes
      Milk Double Cup
      No

    • Other features

      Gusto perfetto
      Yes
      Removable brew group
      Yes
      Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
      Yes
      Main Switch ON / OFF button
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      230  V
      Cord length
      <100  cm
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Capacity waste container
      8  servings
      Capacity water tank
      1  l
      Coffee bean capacity
      180  g
      Weight of product
      7  kg
      Waste container
      Frontal access
      Water tank
      Frontal access
      Max. cup height
      95  mm
      Filter compatibility
      Brita Intenza
      Color & Finishing
      Black
      Product dimensions
      295 x 325 x 420  mm

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • General specifications

      Milk Solution
      Classic Milk Frother
      User Interface
      LED Buttons

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