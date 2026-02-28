2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD8651/05
Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans
Whatever blend of coffee you like, you can grind the beans fresh on the spot extracting maximum flavors thanks to the ceramic grinders that don't overheat the beans. And with the manual frother, just top your coffee with creamy milk foam.
3 Beverages
Classic Milk Frother
Black
Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.
Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!
The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.
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