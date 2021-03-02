Home
BRI958/60 Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL hair removal device
How often should I use my Philips Lumea?

If you would like to know how often you should treat your skin with Philips Lumea, find out the answer in the lines below.

Initial treatment schedule

For the first 4 treatments, use Lumea once every two weeks to ensure that all hairs are treated. Treat yourself within 3 days before or after the planned treatment date. If you have not treated yourself within 3 days before or after the planned treatment date, restart the initial phase .

Touch-up phase

After the initial phase (4 treatments), we recommend touch-ups every 4 weeks. Repeat this 8 times to achieve effective hair reduction to maintain results. We advise you to treat yourself within 4 days before or after the planned treatment date. Results may vary based on your individual hair regrowth and across different body areas.

Will I see quicker results if I use Lumea more often?

No, using your Philips Lumea more often than recommended will not speed up the hair removal process.

Do not treat the same area multiple times in one session as this will not improve efficacy and can cause skin irritation. 

The information on this page applies to the following models: BRI958/60 , BRI955/60 , BRI957/60 , BRI954/60 , SC1999/60 , SC1997/61 , BRI950/60 , BRI956/60 , BRI953/60 , BRI863/60 , SC1995/60 , SC1997/60 , SC2009/00 , SC2009/60 , SC1996/60 , SC2004/61 , SC2008/61 , SC2006/60 , SC2003/00 , SC2002/00 , SC2002/01 , SC2001/00 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

