Add a healthy spin to your diet

Viva ProMix hand blender

Spiralize

Chop

Blend

Turn vegetables 
into “noodles” 


The spiralizer attachement has three different shapes to choose from: spaghetti, linguine and ribbons.

    Enjoy homemade smoothies on the go


    The bottle-to-go lets you blend, carry and enjoy all in the same container.

    Accessories

    XL Copper

    Make easy work of chopping onions, meat, hard cheeses, breadcrumbs, garlic, herbs and more.

    Spiralizer

    Make noodles from potatoes, carrots, cucumber, zucchini, white radish, beet roots , turnips and more.

    Single and double whisk

    Single whisk 

    Whisk cream, egg whites and more.

    On-the-go container

    Blend your smoothie right in the bottle, screw on the lid, and you’re good to go.

    Find your inspiration 

     

    Blend, chop, and spiralize tasty meals and snacks to delight the whole family.

    Crispy Chicken Skewers
    Spiralizer

    Pumpkin & Chorizo Soup
    Blend

    Great Ball of Fire
    Chop

    Spiralized Rainbow Salad
    Spiralizer

