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Discontinued

Viva CollectionProMix Handblender

HR2652/91

4.5

| (15) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Blend. Seal. Go!

The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options.

See all benefits

Simply blend tasty ingredients to enjoy on-the-go.

Blend. Seal. Go!

  • 800W blending power

  • SpeedTouch with speed guidance

  • On-the-go tumbler

  • Easy to clean

Powerful 800W motor for great results

Powerful 800W motor for great results

Our powerful and durable 800 Watt motor delivers all the power you need to prepare your favorite healthy and homemade meals in just minutes.

ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

Philips partnered with Stuttgart University to develop ProMix for faster and more consistent blending. Its unique, advanced technology is shaped like a triangle to deliver optimal food flow and maximum performance with best results every time.

SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

Want more power while you blend? Just squeeze the turbo boost button. Its intuitive variable speeds let you easily increase power without switching settings. Start slowly to prevent splashing and gradually squeeze harder until you reach the speed you need for each recipe and ingredient.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

15

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

01/11/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Philips ProMix Handblender

Philips ProMix Handblender is very a great help in my kitchen. I can do at lot of recipes with ease using this cool handblender. Slicing the onion and garlic usually takes a lot of my time but with ProMix Handblender I can chop them with one touch of a button. Cajun sauce and chili garlic is an easy peasy task for me now. I can also make dalgona coffee and whip cream with the whisk tool included in the package. Moreover, ProMix Handblender gives you a smoothie/puree with a good texture, fruits are well blended and no chunks are left behind. Overall, the blender works properly, impulse is very strong and does not make a lot of noise when you are using it. Lastly the product is easy to clean as well.

Pros

Multifunctional, portable, Easy to use and clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2652/91 ProMix Handblender

Date of Use 2021-10-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2652/91 ProMix Handblender

Date of Use 2021-10-01

24/10/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

The product is incredibly easy to use.

I uses the product at a time when I a have my working hand in a bandage. It's not very heavy, extremely easy to use and super efficient machine. O whipped cream almost in half the time I normally would. Chopping veggies is not a hassle anymore because of it.

Pros

Easy to use, good heavy duty machine.

Cons

More attachments if possible for kneading if possible

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2652/91 ProMix Handblender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2652/91 ProMix Handblender

24/10/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

High power motor, very quick and efficient!!

Great product, fast and efficient. I used the blender and hand chopper, both work really fast. Good for making quick meals.

Pros

Fast, easy to clean, high power motor

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2652/91 ProMix Handblender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2652/91 ProMix Handblender

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