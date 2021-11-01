My wife loved this product. Here is what she says about it. I started with Hand blender and I cannot stress enough how great it is. The speed and quality of blending is super, super, super awesome. Speed adjustment is also very easy, you just have to press a little for slow speed and press a little more for greater speed (LOVE IT). I was instantly happy the moment I tried this product and got the results. Then I used Chopper. I made Chicken Kababs as first thing in this chopper. The raw chicken cubes I put in it were quickly turned into mince and I could not be any happier with this great result in such a fast speed. I also chopped onions, garlic, ginger chillis in this chopper and they were finely chopped so quickly. For a fine paste of these things, give them a quick whirl in this amazing chopper and you get the result of your choice in no time. Simply put, I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE my new Phillips chopper. The whisk I used for beating eggs and cream also turned out simply amazing. you get your favorite cream toppings and even a quick beating of coffee as well to get that beautiful frothy coffee we all love. I give 5 stars to this product with all my heart. I am always a Philips fan and lover. My wife has been using Philips Hair Straightener & Hair Dryer for so many years and now trying these kitchen products has made us believe in this brand all the more. PHILIPS NEVER DISAPPOINTS. LOVE PHILIPS, ALWAYS AND FOREVER.