2 year warranty
Discontinued
Blend. Seal. Go!
The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options.
800W blending power
SpeedTouch with speed guidance
On-the-go tumbler
Easy to clean
Our powerful and durable 800 Watt motor delivers all the power you need to prepare your favorite healthy and homemade meals in just minutes.
Philips partnered with Stuttgart University to develop ProMix for faster and more consistent blending. Its unique, advanced technology is shaped like a triangle to deliver optimal food flow and maximum performance with best results every time.
Want more power while you blend? Just squeeze the turbo boost button. Its intuitive variable speeds let you easily increase power without switching settings. Start slowly to prevent splashing and gradually squeeze harder until you reach the speed you need for each recipe and ingredient.
Awards
4.5
of 5
15
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Mayor112
01/11/2021
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
Philips ProMix Handblender
Philips ProMix Handblender is very a great help in my kitchen. I can do at lot of recipes with ease using this cool handblender. Slicing the onion and garlic usually takes a lot of my time but with ProMix Handblender I can chop them with one touch of a button. Cajun sauce and chili garlic is an easy peasy task for me now. I can also make dalgona coffee and whip cream with the whisk tool included in the package. Moreover, ProMix Handblender gives you a smoothie/puree with a good texture, fruits are well blended and no chunks are left behind. Overall, the blender works properly, impulse is very strong and does not make a lot of noise when you are using it. Lastly the product is easy to clean as well.
Pros
Multifunctional, portable, Easy to use and clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2652/91 ProMix Handblender
Date of Use 2021-10-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2652/91 ProMix Handblender
Date of Use 2021-10-01
Sham22
24/10/2021
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
The product is incredibly easy to use.
I uses the product at a time when I a have my working hand in a bandage. It's not very heavy, extremely easy to use and super efficient machine. O whipped cream almost in half the time I normally would. Chopping veggies is not a hassle anymore because of it.
Pros
Easy to use, good heavy duty machine.
Cons
More attachments if possible for kneading if possible
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2652/91 ProMix Handblender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2652/91 ProMix Handblender
Sunm
24/10/2021
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
High power motor, very quick and efficient!!
Great product, fast and efficient. I used the blender and hand chopper, both work really fast. Good for making quick meals.
Pros
Fast, easy to clean, high power motor
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2652/91 ProMix Handblender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2652/91 ProMix Handblender