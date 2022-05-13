Search terms

    Philips Ultinon Pro3022

    Stylish LED lighting that’s easy to fit!

     

    A new generation of headlight bulbs offering superior performance and durability at a pocket-friendly price, Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED headlight bulbs. It offers brighter light and a cool-white-light look, compared to halogen bulbs.
    These bulbs are your perfect upgrades from halogen to LED technology!

    Philips Ultinon Pro3200 on the road
    Superior visibility icon

    Projecting a cool white light of up to 6000 K

    Cool white icon

    Up to 2,000 hours' lifetime from a reliable performance bulb

    Superior lifetime icon

    Compact design fits a wider range of car models*

    *Check the compatibility list to ensure you buy the right connector ring and CANbus for your car model

    Explore Philips Ultinon Pro3022 range

    u3200 h7 product

    Low and high beam headlight bulbs

     

    The main driving lights of your car, illuminate a long range of the road and cars up ahead.

    u3200 h7 product

    Front fog light bulbs

     

    Light up the road immediately near the car, important for safe driving in foggy conditions.

    Extended warranty icon

    Product warranty

     

    2 years product warranty + 1 year extended warranty

    Register your extended warranty

    Experience the automotive grade quality of Philips Ultinon Pro3022
     

    Led chips icon

    Automotive SMD LED chips


    Automotive-grade LEDs provide solid performance and top-quality illumination

    Smart cooling icon

    AirBoost and AirCool heat management systems**


    Provide stable and consistent light output at car’s working temperature

    Philips homogeneous beam icon

    Philips homogeneous beam


    High luminance ensures consistent light output in front of the car without dazzling other road-users

    compact all-in-one icon

    Compact all-in-one design


    Unique design that integrates the driver-box electronics into the bulb body, for quick and easy installation

    The new compact design - Philips Ultinon Pro5100

    ** Visits Philips.com/LED-bulbs for further details on LED bulb cooling systems

    Find the best LED headlight bulb
    for your vehicle
     

    Low and high beam headlight bulbs

    Front fog light bulbs

    LED headlight bulbs' accessories

     

    Almost every car model has a different type of socket for halogen bulbs. When replacing your halogen bulbs with LED lighting, you may need a connector ring and CANbus to secure the LED bulbs inside the headlamp and overcome the challenges such as flickering or dimmed lights.

    Type A
    Type A
    Type RAD
    Type RAD
    Type RAE
    Type RAE
    Type RAH
    Type RAH
    Type I
    Type I
    Type K
    Type K
    Type N
    Type N
    Type RAP
    Type RAP

    Ensure you buy the right connector ring and CANbus for your car model

    *All Philips LED upgrades are supplied with Standard Center ring

    Standard Ultinon Pro3022

    View our catalogs and guides

     

    Handy tools for helping you to
    make the right choice

    See all LED headlight bulbs

     

    Discover Philips LED headlight bulbs and experience which LED bulbs suit your needs

    Experience the power of
    Philips Ultinon Pro3022

