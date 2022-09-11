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  • Show the way forward with LED light Show the way forward with LED light Show the way forward with LED light

    Ultinon Pro3022 LED headlight bulbs

    LUM11012U3022X2

    Show the way forward with LED light

    Philips LED headlight bulbs** are designed to provide outstanding value, comfortable illumination and reliable performance. Built for long life and easy installation, these bulbs are your perfect upgrades from halogen to LED technology.

    See all benefits

    Ultinon Pro3022 LED headlight bulbs

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    Show the way forward with LED light

    Stylish LED lighting that’s easy to fit

    • Type of lamp: HIR2
    • Up to 100% more brightness
    • 6,000 K cool white light
    • 2-year warranty
    • Number of bulbs: 2

    Quality, cool white light

    For a contemporary, cool-white-light look, upgrade your car headlights with Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED bulbs. Featuring powerful LED chips with a color temperature of 6000 Kelvin, these superior bulbs are designed for maximum driving comfort. Spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence without dazzling other road-users. Get both performance and style with our Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED bulbs.

    Long-life bulbs

    The right LED light is a quality light that lasts longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3022 bulbs have a durable design with a Dual cooling system : AirCool active cooling combined with an aluminum heat sink that diverts heat away from the light's critical components. They offer up to 2,000 hours' lifetime, which can be as much as four times longer than the halogen bulbs they replace***.

    Easy installation

    Optimized LED bulb size is key because some optics can be very small. While other LED retrofit solutions on the market may feature an external driver box, our Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED offers an integrated driver box, making installation quicker and hassle-free. The compact design fits a wider range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics. Make the change you need! Follow the step-by-step instruction guide here**** .

    Up to 100% more brightness*

    Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED car headlight bulbs increase your visibility by up to 100%*. While some other LED bulbs might disappoint, usually because their lumen or brightness claims might fall short in real-world conditions, these bulbs provides solid performance and quality light. Its homogeneous beam lets you see more clearly without dazzling other road-users, its high luminance ensures consistent light output in front of the car. For a good forward beam, it’s important the LED bulbs are correctly positioned in the headlight unit. So don't skip the alignment, take your time and do it right.

    Effortless upgrades

    Some car models might pose specific challenges for LED-based retrofit bulbs. That's why we've developed smart Philips accessories like the Philips Adaptor rings and CANBus adaptor, so that drivers can upgrade to LED technology on a wider selection of car models. Check if you need the optional Philips LED accessories to ensure the best fit with your car. Find more information on Philips accessories here*****.

    Trust the brand - reliable Philips quality

    Technologically advanced Philips automotive lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Stylish white light
      Product highlight
      Bright LED lighting that’s easy to fit

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      PX22d
      Designation
      HL [˜HIR2]
      Homologation ECE
      No, off-road use only
      Range
      Ultinon Pro3022
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      LED-HL [~HIR2]
      Compatible accessories
      Adaptor CANbus (for dashboard error), Light Repair CANBus (for flickering and dimming)

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      Up to 2000 hours

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      1800 (± 20%)
      Color temperature
      6000 K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      20  W
      Voltage
      12 V and 24 V, compatible with car and trucks

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      11012U3022X2
      Ordering code
      01808394

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      X2
      EAN1
      8719018018083
      EAN3
      8719018018090

    • Packed product information

      Pack Quantity
      2
      MOQ (for professionals)
      4 sets/ 8 pcs
      Length [cm]
      11.1 cm
      Width [cm]
      5
      Height [cm]
      16
      Gross weight per piece [g]
      162

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      23  cm
      Width
      11  cm
      Height
      14.7  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.648  kg

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    • *Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs
    • **It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements. The lamps are not permitted to use on public roads
    • ***Visit Philips.com/AutomotiveSupport for details
    • ****Available on Philips.com/LEDcompatibility-check
    • *****Visit Philips.com/LED-bulbs
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