Precise fit and easy installation
Ensure smooth installation of Philips LED HL [˜H7]* with Philips adapter rings that fit a large selection of car models. Find the right adapter ring type for your car model in our compatibility list** and enjoy great light performance. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips LED connector rings are made of durable metal and can withstand physical and thermal stress. They have been tested in the toughest conditions so you can enjoy their long-lasting performance.
Philips HL [~H7] LED headlighting bulbs are compatible with a wide range of vehicles. To find out if you need additional adapter rings to upgrade to LED, check our Philips compatibility list**. Please review it regularly for your vehicle, as we update our list continuously.
When upgrading to LED headlighting, you may need adapter rings compatible with your car model to securely install the LED bulb inside the headlamp. Philips LED adapter rings are easy to install and are compatible with a wide range of vehicle. Find the user manual on the Philips support page***.
Marketing specifications
Product description
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Outerpack information
