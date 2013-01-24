Philips GoPure car air purifiers feature a powerful, efficient and fast-acting air filtration system. Its 3-layer filtration is a combination of a cleanable pre-filter, a HESA and a HEPA filter that make it the perfect protection from harmful particles, including pollution, toxic gases, allergy-inducing pollen and even bacteria and airborne viruses. Independently certified by Airmid Healthgroup, the SelectFilter Plus technology also removes up to 90% of airborne pollen allergens*.
Our car air purifiers equipped with SelectFilter Plus have been certified by Airmid Healthgroup.
*Tested and certified by the respected biomedical research organization Airmid Heathgroup.