GoPure

Fresh and healthy air in your car

Automotive Grade Quality
    Philips GoPure car air purifiers effectively remove allergens, airborne bacteria and viruses*, dust, cigarette smoke, chemicals emitted from plastics, exhaust fumes and other toxic pollutants from your car. With automatic features and a high-quality compact design, these powerful and efficient air purifiers will quickly remove harmful particles from the air inside your vehicle. So on every journey you and your family will breathe only fresh and healthy air.   

     

    Our car air purifiers equipped with SelectFilter Plus have been certified by Airmid Healthgroup.
    *Tested particle 1-pass removal efficiency at 3rd party lab on Philips SelectFilter Plus; sizes of human influenza and SARS coronaviruses published in the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report. Sizes of foot and mouth disease virus (FMD) and Hepatitis B are larger than 0.02um. Particle removal efficiency is tested according to standard GB/T6165:2008. Actual performance can be influenced by the environment it is used in; the filter does not guarantee 100% removal of particles.

    Car air purifier benefits

    Eliminates harmful particles
    remove toxic gases
    Eliminates toxic gases
    air filter replacement indicator
    automatically working device
    *PM stands for particulate matter are microscopic particles of solid or liquid matter suspended in the air. PM2.5 are considered fine particles, they have a diameter of 2.5 μm or less. PM1 are considered ultrafine particles and have a diameter of 1 μm or less. According to World Health Organization, ambient particulate matter is considered as one of the leading risk factors for premature death globally and can cause serious respiratory and heart diseases; https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/ambient-(outdoor)-air-quality-and-health.

    How does the Philips GoPure improve car air quality?

     

    Car integrated filters are effective in trapping particles, pollutants and allergens from outside through the ventilation systems. However the air entering through the windows or doors from outside your car could be polluted with micro particles, dust, pollen, harmful gases and bacteria. Philips GoPure air purifiers are there to filter out these pollutants in a fast and efficient way, so that you have to worry less about you and your family’s health and enjoy a comfortable ride.

     

    Click to understand more.

      • Where can allergens come from?

         

        Allergens can be pollen coming in from outdoors, dust mites, pet dander (flakes of skin) and mould spores. Inhalation of particles containing allergen could potentially initiate an allergic response with asthma and allergies. (Conclusion from Airmid certifications).

        By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

        I understand

      • Could inhalation of harmful bacteria and viruses potentially cause diseases?

         

        Inhalation of harmful bacteria and viruses can potentially cause influenza, common colds, tuberculosis and other infections. Car air purifiers equipped with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters can help reduce the spread of disease by their action.

      • What is particulate matter?

         

        Particulate matter (PM) is a term used to describe the mixture of microscopic air pollutants. For example, PM2.5 means the mass per cubic metre of air of particles with a size (diameter) generally less than 2.5 micrometres (µm). Health studies have shown significant association between exposure to PM 2.5 and exacerbation of respiratory and cardiovascular disease. Long-term exposure to PM 2.5 can trigger pulmonary oxidative stress and inflammation. This damage is associated with the primary development of asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD).

      • What are TVOCs?

         

        Total Volatile Organic Compounds (TVOCs) are a combination of gases and odors emitted from many different toxins and chemicals (such as benzene and Formaldehyde) found in everyday products. The toxic gases are hazardous to health and could cause high levels of in-car air pollution. A car air purifier equipped with a filter has the technology to quickly and effectively reduce toxic amounts of Total VOC found in your car.

      • How can exhaust gases affect human?

         

        Sulfur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) are highly harmful gases for humans to breath in but common compound used in car technology (such as in engines)

      • What is Ozone?

         

        Ozone is a gas occurring in both the upper atmosphere and at ground level where it forms a key component of urban smog. Ozone levels tend to be at their highest in the summer months, with peak concentration occurring from late morning to early evening.

      Protect your family with Philips GoPure GP5212

      Philips Go-Pure
      Fine particles (PM2.5) removal CADR (m3/hr)*
      16
      Toulene removal CADR (m3/hr)*
      11
      TVOC removal CADR (m3/hr)*
      11
      Formaldehyde removal CADR (m3/hr)*
      6
      NO2 exhaust gas removal CADR (m3/hr)*
      13
      SO2 exhaust gas removal CADR (m3/hr)*
      7.9
      Pollutants removal capacity
      Up to 100
      Birch pollen removal (Airmid tested)
      Yes
      Filter Lifetime (hr)
      350
      *Tested according to GB/T18801:2015 in 3m3 chamber at 3rd party lab, based on particle filtration speed to remove > 50% of pollutants
