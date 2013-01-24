Philips GoPure car air purifiers effectively remove allergens, airborne bacteria and viruses*, dust, cigarette smoke, chemicals emitted from plastics, exhaust fumes and other toxic pollutants from your car. With automatic features and a high-quality compact design, these powerful and efficient air purifiers will quickly remove harmful particles from the air inside your vehicle. So on every journey you and your family will breathe only fresh and healthy air.

Our car air purifiers equipped with SelectFilter Plus have been certified by Airmid Healthgroup.