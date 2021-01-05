2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF693/37
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Are Natural Response teats compatible with other Avent bottles?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Do the Philips Avent trainer handles fit all bottles and cups?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Which scale to use on my Philips Avent feeding bottles?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?