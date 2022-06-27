Search terms

Philips One by Sonicare

Battery Toothbrush

HY1100/01
      One up your brushing

      • The One that cleans better
      • The One for on-the-go
      • The One without hassle
      • The One in multiple colors
      Good vibrations

      Good vibrations

      Think of the One like a manual toothbrush that works harder and faster. 13,000 microvibrations per minute and contoured bristles gently clean your teeth for a whiter, brighter smile.

      Travel case to take with you wherever whenever

      Travel case to take with you wherever whenever

      The One is made to travel so you can get that clean feeling any place. It’s sleek and lightweight and fits neatly into a compact travel case.

      Routine made easy with brushing guidance

      Routine made easy with brushing guidance

      Sometimes, we all need a little guidance. The One buzzes every 30 seconds encouraging you to move on to the next part of your mouth. A longer buzz at 2 minutes lets you know when the job is done.

      A color for every style

      A color for every style

      From Miami to Midnight, Mango to Mint, choose the color to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own color combination.

      Brush for 90 days with one battery

      Brush for 90 days with one battery

      Brush with the One for 90 days on a single AAA battery. That's three months of whiter, brighter smiling.

      Keep your brush fresh

      Keep your brush fresh

      Dentists recommend changing your brush head every three months for the best results. Philips One brush heads come in a variety of vibrant colors, so you can update your look as well as your brush head every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Brush head compatibility
        • Only compatible with
        • Philips One handles
        Handle compatibility
        • Not compatible with other
        • Philips Sonicare brush heads

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        1 Philips One brush head
        Handle
        1 Philips One
        Travel case
        Philips One travel case
        AAA Alkaline
        One

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Miami

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        AAA alkaline
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 90 days

