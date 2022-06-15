Search terms

    Philips One by Sonicare 2-pack brush heads

    BH1022/01

    Easy-to-switch replaceable brush heads for your new electric One. To keep your brush fresh, change it every 90 days. Which color is your One?

    Philips One by Sonicare 2-pack brush heads

    Brush for 90 days with one battery

    Brush for 90 days with one battery

    Brush with the One for 90 days on a single AAA battery. That's three months of whiter, brighter smiling.

    Good vibrations

    Good vibrations

    Think of the One as a powered version of your manual toothbrush. Microvibrations and contoured bristles gently clean and polish your teeth at the touch of a button.

    A color for every style

    A color for every style

    From Miami to Midnight, Mango to Mint, choose the color to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own color combination.

    Subscription for your One to keep your brush fresh

    Subscription for your One to keep your brush fresh

    Maintaining your toothbrush should be easy. Subscribe to have replacement brush heads and a new battery automatically delivered to your home every 90 days. No worries, just great teeth.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 90 days

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Miami

    • Compatibility

      Brush head compatibility
      • Only compatible with
      • Philips One handles

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      2 Philips One brush heads

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Philips One by Sonicare Brush Head
