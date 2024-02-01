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    Philips Sonicare Series 5300 Rechargeable toothbrush

    HX7108/05

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    Advanced care for whiter teeth

    Noticable results within reach with whiter teeth and a 10x more plaque removal*. Featuring our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology for a powerful yet gentle clean, even in those hard-to-reach areas.

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    Philips Sonicare Series 5300 Rechargeable toothbrush

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    Advanced care for whiter teeth

    Gently removes 10x more plaque*

    • 10x more plaque removal*
    • Superior stain removal and whiter teeth*
    • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
    • Pressure sensor
    • 1 brush mode, 2 intensities
    Superior plaque removal and whiter teeth*

    Superior plaque removal and whiter teeth*

    Deep cleaning needs a special approach and this C3 Premium Plaque Defense brush head uses a cluster of dense, stiff bristles at its center in pentagonal shape to whiten and polish your teeth. It also removes 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

    Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

    This electric toothbrush uses our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology to give you a truly even clean throughout your whole mouth. The motor adjusts power automatically so there is a zero drop in performance when you reach those harder-to-clean areas. Enjoy a gentle yet effective clean for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Extra support to protect your gums

    Extra support to protect your gums

    It’s easy to brush too hard, so this Philips Sonicare toothbrush has a smart optic sensor to detect excessive pressure. The sensor lets you know if you’re overdoing it through haptic vibrations. Ease off and your gums will stay protected!

    Choose your ideal cleaning experience

    Choose your ideal cleaning experience

    Give your clean a boost with 2 brushing settings. Whether you want a little more vigor or a gentle clean, choose between one of two intensity settings.

    Guided brushing sessions

    Guided brushing sessions

    Ace your session time with Sonicare’s cleaning timers. Every 20 seconds, the BrushPacer will prompt you to clean a new area. After 2 minutes, the SmartTimer will indicate your session is complete.

    Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

    Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

    Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

    21 days of regular brushing

    21 days of regular brushing

    Experience up to 21-days of regular brushing after one single charge bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

    Technical Specifications

    • Intensities

      High
      To boost your clean
      Low
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      21 days
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Timer
      BrushPacer and SmartTimer

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 5300 rechargeable toothbrush
      Brush head
      1 C3 Premium Plaque Defense
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Plaque removal
      Up to 10x more effective*
      Speed
      62,000 brush movements / min

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240V
      OFF mode (no attachments)
      N/A
      Low energy mode
      < 0.5 Watts

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure feedback
      Vibration and pulsing sound
      Replacement Reminder
      Brush head replacement reminder lets you know when to replace your brush head

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