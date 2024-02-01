HX7101/05
Advanced care for whiter teeth
Noticable results within reach with whiter teeth and a 10x more plaque removal*. Featuring our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology for a powerful yet gentle clean, even in those hard-to-reach areas.See all benefits
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Deep cleaning needs a special approach and this C3 Premium Plaque Defense brush head uses a cluster of dense, stiff bristles at its center in pentagonal shape to whiten and polish your teeth. It also removes 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
This electric toothbrush uses our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology to give you a truly even clean throughout your whole mouth. The motor adjusts power automatically so there is a zero drop in performance when you reach those harder-to-clean areas. Enjoy a gentle yet effective clean for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
It’s easy to brush too hard, so this Philips Sonicare toothbrush has a smart optic sensor to detect excessive pressure. The sensor lets you know if you’re overdoing it through haptic vibrations. Ease off and your gums will stay protected!
Give your clean a boost with 2 brushing settings. Whether you want a little more vigor or a gentle clean, choose between one of two intensity settings.
Ace your session time with Sonicare’s cleaning timers. Every 20 seconds, the BrushPacer will prompt you to clean a new area. After 2 minutes, the SmartTimer will indicate your session is complete.
Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.
Experience up to 21-days of regular brushing after one single charge bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.
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