Visapure Essential SC5275/10 – For clean, soft and radiant skin

10x better cleansing
Dual motion technology 
Waterproof
VisaPure Essential will cleanse 10x better than just using your hands*. Discover the gentle way to cleaner, softer and more radiant skin. The device is compatible with a variety of brush heads designed for different skin needs and issues. It is waterproof and can be easily used in the shower.
*10x more effective than cleansing by hand but just as gentle. Compared with manual make-up removal.
Deep gentle cleansing 


10x better cleansing to reveal clean and soft skin. Unique combination of rotation and vibration. With a 1 minute program (timer) for the full face.

As gentle as your hands


With each brush head you use, you can choose two intensity settings, based on your personal preference. Select Setting 1 if you would like a mild and soft treatment, and Setting 2 if you prefer a more intense treatment.

Skin zone timer (1-min cleansing program)


Divided your face into three zones: T-zone, left cheek and right cheek. VisaPure Essential suggests changing face skin area every 20 seconds with a short pause.

step 1 deep gentle cleansing

Step 1 

Wet your face and apply soap or lotion.
step 2 divide face in 3 zones

Step 2

Divide your face in 3 zones.
step 3 VisaPure Essential in use

Step 3 

Gently move the brush across each face zone.

What's in the box?

    • Travel Pouch
      Travel Pouch: VisaPure Essential comes with a travelling pouch which conveniently allows you to carry around when you are travelling.
    • Brush for Senstive Skin
      Sensitive Brush: Gentle daily cleansing for sensitive skin. The specially designed fibers are even thinner and softer than normal. 
    • Brush for Normal Skin
      Normal Brush: Recommended for normal, combination to oily skin. 17,000 soft fibers gently massage and clean your skin.

    Compare VisaPure Essential with other models

    VisaPure Essential

    SC5275/10

    VisaPure Essential

    For normal/ combination/ oily skin
    Compare features

    Features
    • 10 times more effective than cleansing by hand
    • For daily cleansing
    • Waterproof, can be used under shower
    • Easy Cleansing
    • In co-operation with dermatologists
    • For daily oil-control cleansing
    • Waterproof, can be used under shower
    • Easy Cleansing

    Intensity setting
    • 2 speed
    • 2 speed

    Brush head included

    • Normal brush SC5990
    • Sensitive brush SC5991
    • Anti-blemish brush SC5994 x2

    Included accessories
    • Charging dock
    • Travel pouch
    • Charging dock
    • Travel pouch
