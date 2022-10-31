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    StyleCare Prestige Auto Curler

    BHB876/03

    Overall rating / 5
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    Dream curls transformation

    The Philips StyleCare Prestige Auto Curler automatically makes your dream curls an effortless reality with its innovative smart curling system. Dream curls transformation with 2x more hair in one go*

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    StyleCare Prestige Auto Curler

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    Dream curls transformation

    2x more hair in one go*

    • With smart curling system
    • 2x more hair in one go
    • Vertical grip
    • Smart curl guards
    Smart curling system for ultimate styling experience

    Smart curling system for ultimate styling experience

    Enjoy ultimate styling experience with our smart curling system. The innovative system is a great package of many upgraded features. Fabulous, lasting curls are created at a touch of a button with two auto-rotating smart curl guards. They curl every hair strand like a professional stylist all the while caring for your hair. The clever curl boost technology allows the auto curler to create lasting results at a more caring temperature setting. The device's longer barrel, easy vertical grip and open design that follows the natural flow of your hair help you style perfectly with little effort.

    Longer barrel to style 2x more hair in one go

    Longer barrel to style 2x more hair in one go

    With our auto curler’s 113% more curling surface*, you can now style 2x more hair in one go. Perfect curls just got easy and fast.

    Smart curl guards for fabulous, lasting curls like a pro

    Smart curl guards for fabulous, lasting curls like a pro

    Our auto curler creates perfect fabulous curls that last, every time. Thanks to our innovative smart curl guards, hair is perfectly wrapped around the barrel like the masterful touch of a professional hairdresser. Because each strand of hair is curled evenly at the controlled temperature, the result is perfect each time. The best thing is that this highly skillful work is done only at a touch of a button, automatically!

    27 setting combinations for different looks

    27 setting combinations for different looks

    Enjoy variety of looks with 27 setting combinations (3 timer settings x 3 temperature settings x 3 curling direction settings). The various curl, temperature and time settings can be used in different combinations to achieve your desired look every time.

    Natural flowing open design for perfect curls, stress-free

    Natural flowing open design for perfect curls, stress-free

    Our innovative open design in combination with two vertical curling guards help you achieve great curls while caring for your hair. In the spacy chamber, the rotating curl guards gently and smoothly wrap hair around the curling barrel with no stress. Because the curl guards are shaped vertically, following the natural flow of your hair, there is less chance of jamming the hair. Style with peace of mind.

    Protective ceramic coating with keratin infusion

    Protective ceramic coating with keratin infusion

    Protective ceramic coating with keratin infusion for better care of your hair.

    Curl boost technology: great result at a caring heat setting

    Curl boost technology: great result at a caring heat setting

    Our clever curl boost technology enables great, lasting curls at a caring temperature setting. The combination of the shape, smart curl guards and the keratin ceramic barrel work in sync to effectively use the heat, so hair is styled perfectly every time.

    3 heat & 3 timer settings for different hair types

    3 heat & 3 timer settings for different hair types

    The 3 temperature settings (170°C - 190°C- 210°C) and 3 timer settings (12sec - 10sec - 8sec) help you achieve great results from loose to tight curls on different hair types. For example, the high temperature setting with the extra curling time will shape the curls tighter – ideal for thicker hair. The low temperature setting combined with shorter curling time is optimal for hair that needs extra hair protection.

    3 adjustable curling directions

    3 adjustable curling directions

    3 adjustable curling directions (left, right and automatic) add more creativity to your curling routine. Right curls, left curls – so you can curl each side in perfect symmetry – or automatic curls to mix of right and left sided curls for a completely natural look.

    Heat proof styling

    Heat proof styling

    Our new improved chamber means no burns during styling. Unlike with traditional curlers, you’ll never singe your fingers because our clever design completely isolates heat from any other areas than treated hair.

    Vertical grip for easy use

    The auto curler is held in a natural vertical position with a relaxed grip, making it effortless to create perfectly consistent curls all around your head. The operating buttons are positioned where your grip is so that you can intuitively reach it. The curved, feminine shape of the curling chamber makes it comfortable to curl even closer to your scalp.

    Intelligent feedback with ready beep and auto stop features

    This auto curler comes with intelligent feedback. The curl ready indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving continous beeping singals. This innovative feature helps you create great lasting results each time without overheating the hair. The auto stop feature turns off the power of the curler automatically to protect your hair if hair is tangled inside the chamber in an odd chance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hair type

      All hair types
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Barrel cleaning accessory
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      Universal  V
      Heat-up time
      30 sec
      Cable length
      2 m
      Styling temperature
      170 °C - 190 °C - 210 °C
      3 curling directions
      Right - Alternate - Left
      Timer settings
      8sec - 10sec - 12sec

    • Features

      Auto shut-off
      after 60 min
      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Coating of heated parts
      keratin ceramic
      Storage hook
      Yes
      Auto rotation
      Yes
      Rotating directions
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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