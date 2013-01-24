Home
Multi groomer for beard and hair

11 tools for head-to-toe grooming, styling and trimming
Fully washable handle for easy cleaning
Turbo power for trimming through thick hair quickly
Groom your beard, hair, mustache and sidebums with this waterproof all-in-one trimmer. 11 different attachments give you the freedom to create different styles on your face and hair, while turbo power trims through thick hair gently.
QG3371/16

Multi groomer for beard and hair

11 tools for beard and hair trimming
Fully washable handle for easy cleaning
Turbo power for trimming through thick hair quickly
Groom your beard, hair, mustache and sidebums with this waterproof all-in-one trimmer. 11 different attachments give you the freedom to create different styles on your face and hair, while turbo power trims through thick hair gently.
Be the first to review this item

What’s in the box?

    • Included accessories:

       

      • Metal trimmer

      • Precision  Shaver

      • Detail metal trimmer

      • Nose & ear trimmer

      • 1x body comb

      • 1x adjustable beard comb

      • 2x stubble combs

      • 3x hair combs

      • Storage Pouch

       

    Compare multi groomer MG5730 with our other multi groomers

    Series 5000

    Multigroom 7000

    Series 5000

    MG7715/13
    Compare features
    Series 7000

    Multigroom 5000

    Series 7000

    MG5730/13
    Compare features
    Series 3000

    Multigroom 3000

    Series 3000

    MG3747/13
    Compare features
    Series 3000

    Multigroom 3000

    Series 3000

    MG3710/13
    Compare features

    Number of tools
    • 13
    • 11
    • 9
    • 6

    Cutting performance
    • *****
    • *****
    • ***
    • ***

    Length settings
    • 14 from 1-16mm
    • 10 from 1-16mm
    • 8 from 1-16mm
    • 4 from 1-5mm

    Detail trimming:
    • X

    Styling versatility
    • Beard & moustache, nose hair, body, hair
    • Beard & moustache, nose hair, body, hair
    • Beard & moustache, nose hair, hair
    • Beard & moustache, nose hair

    Usage / charging time
    • Cordless 120 min / 1 hr
    • Cordless 80 min / 16 hr
    • Cordless 70 min / 16 hr
    • Cordless 60 min / 16 hr

    Ease of use
    • 100% showerproof
    • 100% showerproof
    • Washable attachments
    • Washable attachments

    Also includes
    • beard combs, stubble combs, hair combs, body combs and a pouch.
    • beard combs, stubble combs, hair combs, body combs and a pouch.
    • beard combs, stubble combs, hair combs and a pouch
    • beard combs, stubble combs, hair combs and a pouch

    Warranty
    • 5 years world-wide
    • 4 years world-wide
    • 3 years world-wide
    • 3 years world-wide

