2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultimate styling & precision
Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 13 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip.
13 tools
DualCut technology
Up to 120 min run time
Showerproof
This all-in-one hair trimmer features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 13 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.
Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.
Awards
4.3
of 5
255
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Vicky Rajpoot
23/08/2023
United Arab Emirates
Verified buyer
Phillips never disappoints !
Love the performance of the machine and battery life is awesome so far i charged once snd used it already 4 to 5 times
Pros
Battery Performance and accessories
Cons
Not Any
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 7000 MG7715/13 13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body
Date of Use 2022-07-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 7000 MG7715/13 13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body
Date of Use 2022-07-23
The Zohan
13/08/2023
United Arab Emirates
Verified buyer
The best home grooming kit I’ve ever tried !
Great machine , has all the add ons you’ll ever need …. Especially the one for trimming the private parts it’s the ultimate tool , you don’t get nicked ;))
Pros
Good size and design , self sharpening blade ,
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 7000 MG7715/13 13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body
Date of Use 2022-07-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 7000 MG7715/13 13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body
Date of Use 2022-07-13
Sk.uae
26/06/2023
United Arab Emirates
Verified buyer
Yes the product are great
Philips are tursted product and im using trmmer from 10plus year
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 7000 MG7715/13 13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body
Date of Use 2022-05-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 7000 MG7715/13 13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body
Date of Use 2022-05-26
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.