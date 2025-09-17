2 year warranty
Discontinued
All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 6 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style you want.
6 tools
Self-sharpening steel blades
Up to 60 min run time
Rinseable attachments
The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair.
Use the trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard and neck. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.
Awards
4.4
of 5
235
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Hamza447
17/09/2025
United Arab Emirates
Verified buyer
Its a good and economical product and for beard maintenance it is better.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 MG3710/33 6-in-1, Face
Date of Use 2025-08-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 MG3710/33 6-in-1, Face
Date of Use 2025-08-17
Sone
15/04/2024
United Arab Emirates
Verified buyer
Great Product
Great product and easy to use.. Good one .. The machine is powerful.
Pros
Yes, because it cheap and best
Cons
No
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 MG3710/13 6-in-1, Face
Date of Use 2023-12-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 MG3710/13 6-in-1, Face
Date of Use 2023-12-15
Rakesh Jaishwal
08/09/2023
United Arab Emirates
Verified buyer
Its great to use full shave mode great kne
Nice one also recommending to my friends nice products
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 MG3710/13 6-in-1, Face
Date of Use 2022-08-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 MG3710/13 6-in-1, Face
Date of Use 2022-08-08
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.