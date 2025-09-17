I can't yet vouch for battery life or functions other than the razor without attachments, but it's awesome. It is a bit loud, but the pros far outweigh this. I've heard brain surgery three times and areas of my head are extremely tender. This little dude smoothly tidies the most delicate areas of my head without pain or missed areas. Because of the size, it's easy to hold and enables a more exact shave, so rushing and crooked lines were yesterday. I've tried at least four other razors and this one comes out on top. I was a bit confused by the reassembly of the piece after cleaning, but otherwise very easy and convenient. I swear by Phillips (I had one years ago but with a cord and loved it) and would recommend this to everyone. I wish it came with a case or bag, but that just means less waste when all is said and done. The price is unbeatable for what it does.