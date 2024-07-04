Is the water tank of My Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot dishwasher safe?

As the water tanks of the 2000 and 2100 series are a bit different, find below the steps appropriate for your model.

The steps below apply to cleaning the water tank of the XU2000 models:

Push the water tank release button and pull the water tank out of the robot (see image 1A).

Remove the dust bin from the water tank (see image 1B).

Rinse the water tank with tap water and dry the outside of the water tank with a cloth (see image 1C). Note: Do not use cleaning detergents.

Keep the sealing cap of the water tank open and allow the inside of the water tank to air dry.

Put the dust bin back into the water tank (see image 1D).

Fill the water tank and place it back (see image 1E).



Note: Make sure that the outside of the water tank is dry and do not use cleaning detergents.



Please watch the videos below according to your robot model for step-by-step maintenance.





The steps below apply to cleaning the water tank of the XU2100 (with station) models.

Push the water tank release button and pull the water tank out of the robot (see image 2A).

Open the lid of the water tank. (see image 2B).

Rinse the water tank with tap water and dry the outside of the water tank with a cloth (see image 2C-2D-2E). Note: Do not use cleaning detergents.

Keep the sealing cap of the water tank open and allow the inside of the water tank to air dry.