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How to first use my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot

To get started with your Philips HomeRun vacuum and mop robot, follow the steps and videos in our article below.

The information on this page applies to the following models: XU5100/11, XU3000/01, XU3100/01. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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