How to create and manage maps in my Philips HomeRun app?

The information below applies only to the 7000 and 3000 Series.

To create a map of an additional floor, the station must be placed there during the mapping process. It is important that the robot starts from and returns to the station when the mapping process ends. To create a new map, in the HomeRun app, go to “My Maps” in the main menu and click “Create map” or select the "plus" icon in the top right corner. Then follow the instructions in the app.



Your robot can generate a map of each floor in your home for a total maximum of five maps. You can lock up to three maps to prevent them from being overwritten:

Go to “My maps” in the main menu.

Select the pencil icon in the top right corner – lock icons will appear.

Slide the lock icon of the maps that you would like to (un)lock.

Once the map of the additional floor has been created, you can use the robot even if the station is on another floor. Just select the right map in the app, and the robot is good to go: