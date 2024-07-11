How to create and manage maps in my Philips HomeRun app?

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Read the article below to find out how you can create and manage a map of your home in your Philips HomeRun app.
Your Philips HomeRun vacuum and mop robot can generate a map of each floor in your home for a maximum of five maps.
The robot drives through the rooms and the laser navigation quickly scans the rooms to build a map of the floor. It detects furniture to create the most efficient path for future cleaning runs.
Once you have created a map, you can set up restricted cleaning zones to specify where the robot can clean and where it cannot.
Before you start mapping, make sure to:
The information below applies only to the 7000 and 3000 Series.
When creating a map for a particular floor, it is crucial to position the station on that specific floor. The robot must be in the station during the mapping process. For instance, if you want to map the second floor, ensure that you place the station on that floor during the mapping process. Afterward, when you want to clean a specific floor, select the appropriate map from the app.
To create your first map using the Philips HomeRun App, simply tap the "Create map" button on the home screen directly after pairing the robot with the app or when no map has previously been created. Once the robot has returned to the station, you will be able to view your new map in the app. To create more maps, go to “My Maps” in the main menu and click “Create map”.
Important:
The information below applies only to the 7000 and 3000 Series.
To create a map of an additional floor, the station must be placed there during the mapping process. It is important that the robot starts from and returns to the station when the mapping process ends. To create a new map, in the HomeRun app, go to “My Maps” in the main menu and click “Create map” or select the "plus" icon in the top right corner. Then follow the instructions in the app.
Your robot can generate a map of each floor in your home for a total maximum of five maps. You can lock up to three maps to prevent them from being overwritten:
The information below applies only to the 7000 and 3000 Series.
Once you have created one or more maps, you can set up restricted cleaning zones in the Philips HomeRun App:
The information below applies only to the 2000 Series.
To create your first map using the Philips HomeRun App, simply tap the "Create map" button on the home screen directly after pairing the robot with the app or when no map has previously been created or click the "cogwheel icon" in the top right corner, select "My maps", and select the "plus" icon in the top right corner. Then follow the instructions in the app. Once the robot has returned to the station, you will be able to view your new map in the app. To create more maps, access the main menu and click on "My Maps".
Important:
The information below applies only to the 2000 Series.
To create a new map, in the HomeRun app, go to “My Maps” in the main menu and click “Create map” or select the "plus" icon in the top right corner. Then follow the instructions in the app.
Your robot can generate a map of each floor in your home for a total maximum of five maps.
Once the map of the additional floor has been created, you can use the robot even if the station is on another floor. Just select the right map in the app, and the robot is good to go:
Once you have created one or more maps, you can set up restricted cleaning zones in the Philips HomeRun App:
To create a map for a particular floor, it is crucial to position the station on that floor where you want to map. The robot must remain in the station during the mapping procedure. If you wish to create a map of the second floor, then the station needs to be placed there while mapping. Later, you can choose the appropriate map from the app as per the floor you want to clean.
How to create a map
Press the On/Off button on the robot or tap the start icon in the app to create a map after pairing your robot with the app.
If you already created a map, and would like to create another:
The information on this page applies to the following models: XU3000/01, XU3100/01, XU7100/01.
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