Philips All-in-one trimmer 7000 Series

The all in one
for all you need

Unique grooming tool for head-to-toe
styling perfection

Choose your model
Multigrooming attachments
See all 16 attachments
Multigroomer hero product
Multigrooming attachments - mobile
See all 16 attachments

Product features

One tool,
ultimate styling
for face, hair
& body

Watch multigroomer in action

Trim

Trim & Style
your beard

Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 13 tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with self-sharpening metal blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip.

Trim & Style your beard - mobile

Cut

Cut your own hair

Cut and trim your hair or create fades easily, thanks to the steel trimmer's extra-wide design that helps capture more hair in each stroke.

Cut your own hair - mobile

Groom

Groom your body

Shave comfortably below the neck, with our unique skin protector system that guards even your most sensitive body areas and lets you shave to a closeness of 0.5mm.

Groom your body - mobile

Easy to use

Fully washable trimmer

Fully washable trimmer

This face and body trimmer and all of its attachments are fully washable, so simply rinse them under the faucet for easy cleaning.

Cordless and corded use

Cordless and corded use

The trimmer with a battery can conveniently be used cordless for up to 6 hours, or while plugged in for continual use.

Specifications

Improved specs
instant results

Wet and dry

Wet & Dry

Showerproof and

easy cleaning

Two hours charging

1h charging

Up to 2 hours of runtime and 5 min quick charge

Self sharpening

Metal trimmers

Clean, sharp lines around your beard and hairline.

Metal trimmers

Self sharpening

The steel blades lightly brush against one another.

Show all Technical Specifications

Specifications

Create the look you want
Create the look you want
Number of tools
  • 13 tools
Styling tools
  • Metal trimmer
  • Detail metal trimmer
  • Nose & ear trimmer
  • Bodyshaver
  • Body skin protector attachment
  • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
  • 2 stubble combs
  • 3 hair combs
  • 2 body combs
Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
  • Long beard
  • Short beard
  • Stubble look
  • Sharp lines
  • Detailed styling
  • Goatee
Cutting system
Cutting system
DualCut technology
  • Cut in two directions
Self-sharpening blades
  • Yes
Service
Service
2-year warranty
  • Yes
Design
Design
Handle
  • No-slip rubber grip
Accessories
Accessories
Maintenance
  • Cleaning brush
Ease of use
Ease of use
Display
  • Charging indicator
  • Battery low indicator
Maintenance free
  • No oil needed
Wet & Dry
  • Showerproof and easy cleaning
Power
Power
Automatic voltage
  • 100-240 V
Battery type
  • Lithium-ion
Charging
  • 1 hour full charge
  • 5 min quick charge
Run time
  • 120 minutes
What's in the box?

A   All-in-one trimmer

B   Wide metal trimmer

C   Detail metal trimmer

D   Foil shaver

E   Nose & ear trimmer

F   2 body combs

G   3-7mm adjustable beard comb

H   Bodyshaver

I   4 wide hair combs

J   2 fading hair combs

K   2 stubble combs

A

All-in-one trimmer

B

Wide metal trimmer

C

Detail metal trimmer

D

Foil shaver

E

Nose and ear trimmer

F

Two body combs

G

3-7mm adjustable beard comb

H

Body shaver

I

Four wide comb hairs

J

Two fading hair combs

K

2 stubble combs

Made for
every body

Made for everybody

Reviews

What others say about Philips
All-in-one trimmer 7000 Series

Be the first to review this item

Support

How can we help you?

Frequently Asked Questions

I have a different question

Get support for
your All-in-one trimmer 7000 Series

Repair

Get help for this product

Go to consumer care
Accessory

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

