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What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?

If you are wondering, what do the lights and symbols on your Philips Male Grooming device mean, then please read our answer below.
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: MG7935/15, BT3617/15, BT7670/15. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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