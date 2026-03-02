Depending on your model, Philips nose trimmers can also come with eyebrow and detailer combs.

The combs come in the following lengths and designs:

Eyebrow Combs

Eyebrow comb S = remaining hair length 3mm or 0.12”

Eyebrow comb L = remaining hair length 5mm or 0.19”

Slide the eyebrow comb onto the nose trimming head (Image 1). Make sure the comb slides into the grooves on both sides of the head.

Detailer Combs

Detailer comb M = remaining hair length 3mm or 0.12”

Detailer comb L = remaining hair length 5mm or 0.19”

Slide the detailer comb onto the front of detailer trimmer head and push down the back until you hear a click (Image 2).