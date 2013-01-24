Home
One blender for all functions


The new Philips Blender 5000 series comes with 5 pre-sets for versatile usage and 700 watt strong motor for finer blending

Philips Blender 5000 product video

Blending result

40% smoother*

Equipped with ProBlend Crush technology and a powerful, energy-efficient 700 W motor for smoother juices and smoothies.
*Compared to Philips HR2115

Series 5000

Blender Core

HR2222/01
  • Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly
    Series 5000 Blender Core

    HR2222/01
    Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

    Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 700W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth blends, twice as fast. See all benefits

    Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

    Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

    Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

    Philips Blender 5000 series
    Smoothies
    Sauces
    Soup
    Mixing
    Ice crushing
    Ice crushing infographics

    How to make ice as #SoftAsSnow at home:

    Icon one
    Make sure the jar is completely dry
    Icon two
    Put in up to 10 ice cubes (small)
    Icon three
    Press "Pulse" 8 times
    Icon four
    Press "Speed 5" until it becomes smooth and soft

    Various Recipes to Refresh The Whole Family

    • Drinks & ice creams
      Peanut butter, banana and flax smoothie

      View recipe
    • Drinks & ice creams
      Green ginger peach smoothie

      View recipe
    • Drinks & ice creams
      Fruit and oat smoothie

      View recipe