XU3000/01
Daily wet & dry cleaning without effort
Enjoy a pristine clean every day, with far less effort. The robot delivers ultra-strong suction power and vacuums and mops in one go. The robot automatically boosts suction power when it has driven onto a carpet or rug.See all benefits
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The robot vacuums and mops hard floors in one go to tackle the fine layer of dust that builds up on floors every day. Removing more fine dust than vacuuming alone, so the soles of your feet will stay clean even if you walk around barefoot.
The Philips HomeRun robot app has been designed to be user-friendly and intuitive - ideal for first time users. It features step-by-step guidance and helpful videos to ensure youre getting the very best out of your robot. The app communicates with your robot to control, report and update on its cleaning performance wherever you are, showing in real time where the robot has cleaned.
Ultra-strong suction power (rigorously tested to reach up to 4000 Pa) can pick up large dirt, like crumbs. It takes care of the everyday dirt build-up underfoot, as well as removing finer dust from deep within crevices, carpets and rugs.
The powerful 4800 mAh Li-Ion battery ensures a run time of up to 200 minutes of battery run-time, enough for up to 185 SqM. When the battery runs low, the robot will automatically return to the station to recharge. Once the battery is charged, it will return to the place where it has left off to resume the cleaning.
In the Philips HomeRun app, you can select on the map which room(s) should be cleaned in what order. For each room you can specify a cleaning mode, for example Wet & Dry for a regular cleaning of hard floors in the living room, Dry to vacuum only in the bedroom and Intensive for a thorough cleaning of the kitchen. If you wish, you can finetune settings like suction power or wetness of the mop.
The robot automatically boosts suction power when it has driven onto a carpet or rug to capture fine dust particles hidden deep inside the carpet. The robot has four different suction levels: Eco, for an efficient cleaning with low energy consumption and low noise level; Normal, for a regular cleaning and effective removal of fine dust on hard floors; High for a thorough cleaning of large floors; and Max, ideal for removing large clumps of dirt like crumbs.
Thanks to its low height (96 mm) it cleans also in hard-to-reach areas under sofas, beds and other furniture. For a more thorough cleaning, the robot uses its side brush to sweep along edges, to bring dirt to the suction inlet. The robot can move around your home without manual help. It can effortlessly cross hurdles up to 17 mm, for example drive over door thresholds and onto carpets or rugs. Plus, three anti-drop sensors are located on the bottom of the robot to prevent it from falling from a height or down stairs.
The robot uses 360 laser navigation (LiDAR) to scan all rooms and create a precise map in no time. This map is interactive and can be harnessed by the Philips HomeRun app to create a bespoke cleaning plan for your home space. Create and store up to 5 floors worth of detailed maps for your house. Intelligent algorithms help the robot find the most efficient path from room to room and around furniture, while reaching deeper into corners and closer to walls so no area is missed.
The intuitive app allows you to control precisely where the robot is allowed to clean. The robot is designed to not miss any area. A No-Go zone is a solution for those areas where the robot is not necessary. A virtual wall sets an imaginary line in your home that the robot will know not to go past. Set up and save No-Mop zones on the map, so that the robot avoid carpets and rugs while it mops the floor.
General Specification
Weight and Dimensions
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Technical Specifications
Durability
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Station
App
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