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  • RFT XV1433_00_EU9
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • RFT XV1433_00_EU9

Philips HomeRun2000 and 3000 Series Replacement Kit

XV1433/00

1 award

Replacement Kit HomeRun 2000 & 3000 series robots

Everything you need to perform maintenance on your HomeRun 2000 and 3000 series robot vacuum cleaners. The original replacement kit contains 2 EPA11 filters, 1 main brush and 1 side brush. Fits XU2000, XU2100, XU3000, XU3100, XU3110.

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Compatible products

2000 series

2000 series
Robot Vacuum Cleaner

XU2000/15

2000 series

2000 series
Robot Vacuum Cleaner

XU2100/15

Original replacement kit

Replacement Kit HomeRun 2000 & 3000 series robots

  • 2x EPA11 filtersReplacement Kit HomeRun 3000 robots

  • 1x main brush

  • 1x side brush

  • Compatible: 2000 & 3000 series

EPA11 filter for excellent filtration

The kit contains 2x EPA11 filters. The filter captures more than 95% of fine dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. The filter should be replaced every 3-6 months.

Main brush for all floor types

The main brush underneath the robot loosens and lifts dirt and dust for a thorough cleaning. Replace the main brush every 6-12 months.

Cleans closely along walls and deep into corners

For a more thorough cleaning, the robot uses its side brush to sweep along edges, to bring dirt to the suction inlet. Replace the side brush every 6-12 months. The side brush is easy to snap onto your robot for quick and easy maintenance.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. When used on a Philips HomeRun Vacuum and Mop Robot 3000 Series Aqua.