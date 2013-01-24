Home
Avent Spout Cup

SCF752/00
Avent
  Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere
    Avent Spout Cup

    SCF752/00

    Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere

    This Philips Avent BPA free spout cup SCF752/00 is amazingly spill-proof no matter if it is used at home or out and about, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill proof too.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Spout Cup

    Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere

    This Philips Avent BPA free spout cup SCF752/00 is amazingly spill-proof no matter if it is used at home or out and about, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill proof too.

    Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere

    This Philips Avent BPA free spout cup SCF752/00 is amazingly spill-proof no matter if it is used at home or out and about, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill proof too.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Spout Cup

    Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere

    This Philips Avent BPA free spout cup SCF752/00 is amazingly spill-proof no matter if it is used at home or out and about, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill proof too.

      Non-spill valve keeps cup hygienic anywhere

      Fast flow, non-spill cup

      • 260ml
      • 12m+ Toddler Spout
      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      .

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        0.122  kg

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        12 months +

      • What is included

        Cup (260ml/ 9oz)
        1  pcs
        Bite resistant spout
        1  pcs
        Handle
        1  pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        No. of F-boxes in A-box
        6  pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        76 (D) X 112 (W) X 150 (H)  mm
        F-box dimensions
        76 (D) X 112 (W) X 189 (H)  mm

