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    Philips Avent Baby Bottle

    SCF699/17

    Overall rating / 5
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    Ideal for newborns

    Our Natural 2 oz bottle provides the ideal food amount for newborns. Designed with the First Flow nipple, it has a slower, more controlled flow rate. The soft, textured, wide-shaped nipple more closely resembles the breast.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Baby Bottle

    Similar products

    See all Natural baby bottles

    Ideal for newborns

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    • 1 Natural bottle
    • 2oz/60ml
    • First flow nipple
    • Natural nipple shape
    Slower flow nipple

    Slower flow nipple

    A smaller hole size delivers a more controlled flow rate for slower drinking babies. The Natural First nipple is the ideal flow rate to start bottle feeding your baby.

    smaller 2oz/60ml bottle designed for newborn feedings

    smaller 2oz/60ml bottle designed for newborn feedings

    A smaller size bottle to help ensure the appropriate amount for baby’s smaller tummy

    Soft, textured nipple

    Soft, textured nipple

    The softer, textured teat more closely resembles the breast.

    Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

    Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

    Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    This bottle is BPA free*

    This bottle is BPA free*

    The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

    Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

    Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

    Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

    Available in different sizes

    The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes: 2oz/60ml, 4oz/125ml, 9oz/260ml and 11oz/330ml. Bottles are available in single and multi packs.

    Compatible with Philips Avent range

    The Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck

    • Material

      Bottle
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free*
      BPA free*
      Yes
      Nipple
      • BPA free*
      • Silicone

    • What is included

      Baby Bottle
      1  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Ease of use
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean
      • Dishwasher & microwave safe

    • Bottle

      Capacity
      2oz/60ml
      Material
      BPA free*

    • Functions

      Latch on
      Easy combine breast and bottle
      Nipple
      • Unique comfort petals
      • Advanced anti-colic system
      • Extra soft and flexible nipple
      • Natural latch on

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-6 months

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