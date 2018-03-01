SCF699/17
Ideal for newborns
Our Natural 2 oz bottle provides the ideal food amount for newborns. Designed with the First Flow nipple, it has a slower, more controlled flow rate. The soft, textured, wide-shaped nipple more closely resembles the breast.See all benefits
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A smaller hole size delivers a more controlled flow rate for slower drinking babies. The Natural First nipple is the ideal flow rate to start bottle feeding your baby.
A smaller size bottle to help ensure the appropriate amount for baby’s smaller tummy
The softer, textured teat more closely resembles the breast.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).
Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes: 2oz/60ml, 4oz/125ml, 9oz/260ml and 11oz/330ml. Bottles are available in single and multi packs.
The Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.
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