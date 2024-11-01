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  • Baby's first step to using a cup Baby's first step to using a cup Baby's first step to using a cup

    Avent Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

    SCF683/67

    Baby's first step to using a cup

    The Philips Avent SCF683/67 bottle is designed to be gentle on baby's gums with a soft, non-spill drinking spout.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

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    Baby's first step to using a cup

    Baby bottle with easy-grip handles

    • 9oz
    • Variable Flow Nipple
    Attach the easy-grip handles to the feeding bottle

    Attach the easy-grip handles to the feeding bottle

    Attach the easy-grip handles to the Philips Avent baby bottle.

    Replace nipple with the soft spout

    Replace nipple with the soft spout

    Transform feeding bottle by simply replacing the nipple with the soft, non-spill drinking spout

    Easy to grip, removable handles

    Easy to grip, removable handles

    Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently

    Soft non-spill drinking spout

    Soft non-spill drinking spout

    Replace the nipple with the soft, non-spill drinking spout - designed to be gentle on your baby's gums

    This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

    This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean
      • Easy to hold
      • Wide neck

    • Material

      BPA free*
      Yes

    • What is included

      Dome cap
      1  pcs
      Soft spout
      1  pcs
      Natural Feeding Bottle
      1  pcs
      Screw ring
      1  pcs
      Easy grip handles
      1  pcs
      Soft, Variable Flow Nipple
      1  pcs

    • Bottle

      Material
      BPA free
      Capacity
      260  oz

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 6 months +
      • 0 - 6 months

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