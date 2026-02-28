2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF666/18
Good feeding, good sleeping
Fussing is by far the most commonly known crying behavior in babies. The Philips Avent Advanced Classic feeding bottle significantly reduces colic*** and fussing. Fussing is reduced especially at night.**
Advanced Classic
11oz
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.
Five different nipple flow rates are available.
Reviews
A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.