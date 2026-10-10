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2 year warranty
Philips Avent Single electric breast pump
Discontinued
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User manual
All (4)
Other Questions (1)
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Is the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump BPA free?
How to assemble the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump?
When should I buy a breast pump?
My nipple does not fit the breast pump. What massage cushion size is suitable for me?
My Philips Avent breast pump is leaking
Using the Avent breast pump I express little / no milk
It hurts when using the Philips Avent breast pump.
My Philips Avent electric breast pump has low or no suction