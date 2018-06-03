2 year warranty
Discontinued
More comfort, more milk*
Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. Use our quiet pump anytime, anywhere, even with batteries. It's easy to set up, personalize, use and clean.
Ultra Comfort
Includes 4oz Natural bottle
Research* suggests that when you're relaxed, your milk flows more easily. Thanks to its unique design, you won't need to learn forward when you pump. With this breast pump, you can comfortably sit up while your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle.
The massage cushion is made of a soft, velvety material to give you a feeling of warmth and helps stimulate your milk flow. With nature in mind, the iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, which is intended to gently help stimulate let down.
Designed for discreet expression, anytime.
4.4
of 5
65
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Myria123
03/06/2018
United Kingdom
A must have
This product has been such a lifesaver for me. It’s sometimes a struggle for moms in general to breastfeed however this product has made it so much easier. It’s easy to use and very convenient. Would highly recommend. Also Being electric made it so much easier to use than a manual one, and as a person who doesn't particularly like expressing, it made the whole process a lot easier.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/01 Comfort Single electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/01 Comfort Single electric breast pump
SunflowerPink
13/07/2017
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Wonderful product.
Excellent product, made the whole breastfeeding journey easier for those that need to express as well. I have tried many different models of breast pumps over the years and this was definately the best I have used. Being electric made it so much easier to use than a manual one, and as a person who doesn't particularly like expressing, it made the whole process a lot easier. Definately worth the investment. The professional support service offered with the product is another bonus.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332 Single Electric Breast Pump with Aftercare Support
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332 Single Electric Breast Pump with Aftercare Support
elaine1980
11/07/2017
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
This product is very easy to use
I found this pump to be great to either use when feeding or alone. It wasn't distracting for my little one at all and produced a good amount of milk in a short space of time. I would highly recommend this pump to my other new mum friends and is well worth the money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332 Single Electric Breast Pump with Aftercare Support
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332 Single Electric Breast Pump with Aftercare Support
Clinically proven comfort: In a test carried out on 110 mothers in the USA, UK, China and Russia in March 2016, mothers awarded an average of 8.6/10 score for Philips Avent performance on comfort.
More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between higher comfort levels and increased milk production. See www.philips.com/AVENT
BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011