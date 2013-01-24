More comfort, more milk*
Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. Use our quiet pump anytime, anywhere, even with batteries. It's easy to set up, personalize, use and clean.
Research* suggests that when you're relaxed, your milk flows more easily. Thanks to its unique design, you won't need to learn forward when you pump. With this breast pump, you can comfortably sit up while your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle.
The massage cushion is made of a soft, velvety material to give you a feeling of warmth and helps stimulate your milk flow. With nature in mind, the iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, which is intended to gently help stimulate let down.
The breast pump features an intuitive design that is easy to clean. And since it only has a few parts, you can quickly assemble it and get started. Before each use, we recommend you wash the parts in warm, soapy water and rinse. Then sanitize with a Philips Avent steam sterilizer, or boil them for five minutes for best results. Use a damp cloth to clean the motor unit, cap, silicone tube and adapter.
Thanks to its closed system, the breast pump collects your milk directly into the storage container. This way your milk is collected while the suction tubes remain clean.
To help you and baby on your breastfeeding journey, you'll find a 4oz Philips Natural bottle included with your pump. The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast to help make it easier for your baby to combine breast with bottle feeding. The pump also fits our breast feeding accessories, such as milk storage cups. See our Accessories tab for more options and replacement parts.
Designed for discreet expression, anytime.
With the press of a button, you can start pumping in the gentle stimulation mode to activate your let-down. To begin breast milk collection, choose one of the three flow settings for your preferred suction speed. To increase the suction, press a button again to adjust.
Our expression kit, which includes the funnel, cushion and bottle, is easy to hold in one hand and position on your breast. Place the lightweight base unit within easy reach for full control when pumping. It's also very convenient when you go out. Just wrap the tube around the base unit. If you plan to travel abroad, read the specifications tab to check the voltage before plugging it in or use the batteries for easy back-up.
Your breast feeding journey is an ongoing experience. That's why we offer specialized product warranty coverage. Register your breast pump for product coverage as well as special offers and easy access to product support. Click the Support tab to see eligible details in your country.
