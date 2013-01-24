Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Philips Avent

Fast Flow spouts

SCF148/52
Avent
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
Avent
  • Fast flow spout Fast flow spout Fast flow spout
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Fast Flow spouts

    SCF148/52
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Fast flow spout

    The Philips Avent Fast Flow spouts are designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow for older toddlers. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Fast Flow spouts

    Fast flow spout

    The Philips Avent Fast Flow spouts are designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow for older toddlers. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Fast flow spout

    The Philips Avent Fast Flow spouts are designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow for older toddlers. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Fast Flow spouts

    Fast flow spout

    The Philips Avent Fast Flow spouts are designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow for older toddlers. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all spout-cups

      Fast flow spout

      Non-spill, easy-sip spout

      • 18m+
      • Yellow
      • 2-pack

      Faster Flow spout

      For older toddlers

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Patented non-spill valve

      Easy to sip, easy to clean

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        18 months +

      • What is included

        Fast flow spout
        2  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item