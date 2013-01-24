Home
LED Inspection lamps

CBL50 Cabled Bonnet Lamp

LPL24X1
    The Philips LED bonnet lamp offers a powerful 900 lumen light output to ensure total illumination of your working area. With its adjustable telescopic mounting, the LED bonnet lamp will enlight every engine or interior compartment.

    The Philips LED bonnet lamp offers a powerful 900 lumen light output to ensure total illumination of your working area. With its adjustable telescopic mounting, the LED bonnet lamp will enlight every engine or interior compartment. See all benefits

    The Philips LED bonnet lamp offers a powerful 900 lumen light output to ensure total illumination of your working area. With its adjustable telescopic mounting, the LED bonnet lamp will enlight every engine or interior compartment. See all benefits

    The Philips LED bonnet lamp offers a powerful 900 lumen light output to ensure total illumination of your working area. With its adjustable telescopic mounting, the LED bonnet lamp will enlight every engine or interior compartment. See all benefits

      • High Quality LED
      • 900 lm Ultra Light Output
      • Telescopic Holder with Hooks
      • Ultra-Slim Design
      Wide beam angle: up to 100°

      Wide beam angle: up to 100°

      The wide beam angle of 100° will enable you to focus on specifics part and to deliver the right amount of light you need.

      Robust aluminum housing

      Robust aluminum housing

      The robust case is designed for a tough working environment and conforms to IK07

      Flexible mounting that stretches from 1,2 to 1,7 meters

      Flexible mounting that stretches from 1,2 to 1,7 meters

      Flexible mounting that stretches from 1,2 to 1,7 meters with soft cover protecting the painting of the vehicle for easy and flexible positioning during work.

      Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

      As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.

      Water & dust protected -IP54

      The LED inspection lamp is water resistant, and conforms to IP54.

      High quality LED light up to 900 lumens

      With 900 lumens, high-power LED light output ensures you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.

      Defeat darkness with soft natural light

      Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Length
        120  cm
        Width
        32  cm
        Height
        25  cm
        Gross weight
        11.9  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 27900 39066 4

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL24X1
        Ordering code
        39066731

      • Electrical characteristics

        Plug type
        EU
        Power source
        Cable
        Voltage
        100-240  V
        Wattage
        15  W

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        100  degree
        Color temperature
        6500  K
        LED lifetime
        10000  hrs
        Light output
        900  lumen

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        12200  g
        Height
        32  cm
        Length
        119.5  cm
        Width
        25  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900390667
        EAN3
        8727900390674

      • Packed product information

        Cable length
        5  m
        Height
        120  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with cable
        1000  g
        Weight without cable
        500  g
        Size
        Standard

      • Product description

        Hook
        2 clip-on magnets
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP54
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials & finishing
        Aluminum housing
        Operating Temperature
        -10 to 40  °C
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        CBL

      • Power consumption

        Energy efficiency label
        A+
        Power consumption per 1000h
        14.8  kW·h

          Awards