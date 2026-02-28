2 year warranty
LPL24X1
See better, work better
The Philips LED bonnet lamp offers a powerful 900 lumen light output to ensure total illumination of your working area. With its adjustable telescopic mounting, the LED bonnet lamp will enlight every engine or interior compartment.
High Quality LED
900 lm Ultra Light Output
Telescopic Holder with Hooks
Ultra-Slim Design
The wide beam angle of 100° will enable you to focus on specifics part and to deliver the right amount of light you need.
The robust case is designed for a tough working environment and conforms to IK07
Flexible mounting that stretches from 1,2 to 1,7 meters with soft cover protecting the painting of the vehicle for easy and flexible positioning during work.
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