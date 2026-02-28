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  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

LED Inspection lampsCBL50 Cabled Bonnet Lamp

LPL24X1

See better, work better

The Philips LED bonnet lamp offers a powerful 900 lumen light output to ensure total illumination of your working area. With its adjustable telescopic mounting, the LED bonnet lamp will enlight every engine or interior compartment.

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Professional lighting tool

See better, work better

  • High Quality LED

  • 900 lm Ultra Light Output

  • Telescopic Holder with Hooks

  • Ultra-Slim Design

Wide beam angle: up to 100°

Wide beam angle: up to 100°

The wide beam angle of 100° will enable you to focus on specifics part and to deliver the right amount of light you need.

Robust aluminum housing

Robust aluminum housing

The robust case is designed for a tough working environment and conforms to IK07

Flexible mounting that stretches from 1,2 to 1,7 meters

Flexible mounting that stretches from 1,2 to 1,7 meters

Flexible mounting that stretches from 1,2 to 1,7 meters with soft cover protecting the painting of the vehicle for easy and flexible positioning during work.

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