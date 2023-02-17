ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

LED Inspection lamps CBL50 Cabled Bonnet Lamp

Support

LED Inspection lampsCBL50 Cabled Bonnet Lamp

LPL24X1

LED Inspection lamps CBL50 Cabled Bonnet Lamp

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Localized Commercial Leaflet - English (US)

  • PDF file, 409.1 kB
  • 17 February 2023

Energy Label

  • PDF file, 837 kB
  • 6 March 2023

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you