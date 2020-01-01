Search terms

EN
AR
  • Redefine clean Redefine clean Redefine clean
  • Play Pause

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6942/04

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Redefine clean

    Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

    Similar products

    See all FlexCare

    Redefine clean

    with FlexCare features

    • 3 modes
    • 2 brush heads
    Designed for a better fit with your mouth

    Designed for a better fit with your mouth

    ProResult brush head's contour fit, wider bristle range, and broader sweeping motion provides better tooth coverage.

    3 flexible brushing modes, 2 personalized cleaning routines

    3 flexible brushing modes, 2 personalized cleaning routines

    3 flexible brushing modes, 2 personalized cleaning routines.

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

    Go Care: 1-minute brushing cycle for a quick clean

    One-minute brushing cycle in the Clean mode, for a quick clean.

    Max care: 3-minutes for an extended care routine

    3-minutes for an extended care routine.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 2 weeks
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White & green

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      • Slim ergonomic design
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Brushing time
      Up to 2 weeks

    • Items included

      Handles
      1 FlexCare
      Brush heads
      • 1 ProResults standard
      • 1 ProResults compact
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Helps improve gum health
      Performance
      Removes up to 83% of plaque in hard-to-reach areas
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Whitening benefits
      Whitens teeth up to 2 shades

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Massage
      Invigorating massage
      Sensitive
      Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
      2 Routines
      Go Care and Max Care

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.