Philips Sonicare FlexCare

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6942/04
Sonicare
1 Awards
  • Redefine clean Redefine clean Redefine clean
    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6942/04
    Redefine clean

    Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

      • 3 modes
      • 2 brush heads

      Designed for a better fit with your mouth

      ProResult brush head's contour fit, wider bristle range, and broader sweeping motion provides better tooth coverage.

      3 flexible brushing modes, 2 personalized cleaning routines

      3 flexible brushing modes, 2 personalized cleaning routines.

      Go Care: 1-minute brushing cycle for a quick clean

      One-minute brushing cycle in the Clean mode, for a quick clean.

      Max care: 3-minutes for an extended care routine

      3-minutes for an extended care routine.

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

      Technical Specifications

      • OHC-CHA_0000020

        Color
        White & green

      • Items included

        Charger
        1
        Handles
        1 FlexCare
        Brush heads
        • 1 ProResults standard
        • 1 ProResults compact

      • Modes

        Sensitive
        Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
        Massage
        Invigorating massage
        2 Routines
        Go Care and Max Care
        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        • Slim ergonomic design
        • Rubber grip for easy handling
        Brushing time
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 83% of plaque in hard-to-reach areas
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens teeth up to 2 shades
        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks

