Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6711/02
Sonicare
  Whiter, healthier teeth
    Whiter, healthier teeth

    Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush HX6711/02 is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the use of the Clean & White Mode. See all benefits

      Whiter, healthier teeth

      The ultimate toothbrush for whiter teeth

      • 2 modes
      • 1 brush head

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

      Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

      Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

      2 minutes of Clean mode with an additional 30 seconds of White mode to focus on the visible front teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.*

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

      Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Technical Specifications

      • OHC-CHA_0000020

        Color
        Glacier Green

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        1 ProResults standard
        Handles
        1 HealthyWhite
        Charger
        1

      • Modes

        Clean & White
        2 min Clean + 30 sec White
        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        • Slim ergonomic design
        • Rubber grip for easy handling
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 90% of stains*
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens teeth up to 2 shades
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**

            Regulatory information
            Manufacturer address
            Product risks
            • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
            • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

