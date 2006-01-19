HX6511/02
Better plaque removal
The unique dynamic cleaning action of Sonicare's electric toothbrush, gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.See all benefits
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Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth
Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.
Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
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